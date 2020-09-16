Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €49.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.78 ($56.21).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €36.69 ($43.16) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

