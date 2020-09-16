Craig E. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 24,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,213. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 million, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

