CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at $77,541,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $248,880.00.

On Friday, August 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $60,097.50.

On Wednesday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $118,425.00.

On Friday, July 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $117,780.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $117,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $114,330.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $116,985.00.

On Friday, July 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $349,065.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,552. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $346,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $29,033,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

