Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining in a report released on Friday, September 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.49.

CS opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.62 million and a P/E ratio of -37.57. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.