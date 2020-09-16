Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corestate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.60 ($44.24).

CCAP stock traded down €1.43 ($1.68) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.07 ($22.44). 311,608 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.08. The stock has a market cap of $409.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

