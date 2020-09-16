Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,359. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

