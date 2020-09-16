Contrasting Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Accel Entertainment (OTCMKTS:ACEL)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Accel Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 1.06 $2.94 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.82 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -161.67

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galaxy Gaming and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -4.22% -9.17% -2.82% Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78%

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Galaxy Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the High Card Flush, Three Card Poker, and Texas Shootout. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and Internet gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to cruise ships and Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 11,164 video gaming terminals across 2,353 locations in the State of Illinois. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

