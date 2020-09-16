Contrasting Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:FREE)

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Cosan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cosan has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan 8.65% 13.56% 3.19% Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosan and Genco Shipping & Trading’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $5.01 billion 0.84 $333.56 million $1.34 12.90 Genco Shipping & Trading N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cosan and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 3 1 0 2.25 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cosan currently has a consensus price target of $16.68, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Cosan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Summary

Cosan beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse. Its Raízen Combustíveis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The company's COMGÁS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermo-generation and cogeneration sectors in Sao Paulo. Its Cosan Logística segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leases locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The company's Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. It operates a network of approximately 6,272 service stations and 950 convenience stores, as well as 68 distribution terminals and 68 airports supplying jet fuel. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

