Contrasting Boxlight (BOXL) & Its Peers

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boxlight to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49% Boxlight Competitors 617.63% -60.50% 4.70%

3.4% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million -$9.40 million -1.65 Boxlight Competitors $529.15 million $37.42 million 46.16

Boxlight’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Boxlight and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight Competitors 415 1213 1390 63 2.36

Boxlight currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 193.10%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight competitors beat Boxlight on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

