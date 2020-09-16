Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.05 ($114.18).

ETR CON traded down €1.06 ($1.25) on Wednesday, reaching €94.74 ($111.46). The company had a trading volume of 477,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a fifty-two week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of €89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

