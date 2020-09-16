Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.05 ($114.18).

Shares of ETR:CON traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €94.74 ($111.46). 477,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52-week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion and a PE ratio of -6.93.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

