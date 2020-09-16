Connie Matsui Sells 32,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HALO opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,356 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,849,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,538,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after buying an additional 660,480 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,526,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 539,700 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

