Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.