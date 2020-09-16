Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

