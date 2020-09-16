Comparing Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) & OneSmart International Edun Gr (NASDAQ:ONE)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zhongchao and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.27 N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.32 $34.30 million N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhongchao and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr -13.26% -42.18% -5.49%

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Zhongchao on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

