Comparing SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) & NextEra Energy (OTCMKTS:NEE)

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SSE PLC/S and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 18.71% 10.55% 3.65%

This table compares SSE PLC/S and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE PLC/S $8.65 billion 1.88 -$75.01 million $1.06 14.66 NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.54 $3.77 billion $8.37 35.33

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SSE PLC/S. SSE PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SSE PLC/S and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE PLC/S 1 7 2 0 2.10 NextEra Energy 0 5 10 0 2.67

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $269.87, suggesting a potential downside of 8.74%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SSE PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SSE PLC/S pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats SSE PLC/S on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

