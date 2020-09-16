Comparing Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Arcadia Biosciences (NYSE:RKDA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Corteva has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corteva and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 3.68% 4.67% 2.70% Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corteva and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $13.85 billion 1.59 -$959.00 million $1.43 20.59 Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 27.98 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.91

Arcadia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corteva. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corteva and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 10 12 0 2.48 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corteva presently has a consensus price target of $30.53, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.52%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Corteva.

Summary

Corteva beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

