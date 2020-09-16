Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Commscope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Commscope alerts:

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Commscope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Commscope by 24.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Commscope in the first quarter worth about $273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Commscope by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Commscope in the first quarter worth about $415,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.