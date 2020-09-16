Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLM. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.22.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,703,049 shares of company stock worth $133,542,789. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.