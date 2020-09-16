Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

