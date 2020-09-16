CloakCoin Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001210 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $728,888.71 and approximately $14,058.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,504,494 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

