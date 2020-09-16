Civitas Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $63,445.04 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00469277 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010011 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009564 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001738 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,732,489 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

