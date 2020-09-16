Citigroup Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $523.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $530.00 to $523.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $497.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.05 and a 200-day moving average of $395.83. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,383 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

