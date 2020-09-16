Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 13,402 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $647,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 133,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,551,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,382,000 after acquiring an additional 395,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

