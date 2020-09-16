Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 2,020 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $860,794,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,156.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,230.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,603.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.