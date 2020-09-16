Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $424,000 in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth about $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at about $30,959,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,663 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim lowered Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.21. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

