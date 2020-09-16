Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $412,000 in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,197,000 after buying an additional 274,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,061,000 after acquiring an additional 508,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

