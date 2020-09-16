Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nucor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

