Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,142,000 after purchasing an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,416,000 after buying an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

