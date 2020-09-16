CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 58,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,050,390.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,610.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 94,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, August 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 59,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,810.00.

On Friday, August 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,265.00.

On Monday, August 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,740.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,092.50.

On Monday, August 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.99.

Shares of TSE MBA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.