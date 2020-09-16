Chrono.tech (TIME) One Day Volume Tops $98,612.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.24 million and $98,612.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00015969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.