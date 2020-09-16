China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.84

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

CYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $716.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

