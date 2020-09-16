China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.68. China Customer Relations Centers shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

About China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

