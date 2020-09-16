Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of CHKAQ stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $430.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($27.75) by ($0.47). Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.44% and a negative net margin of 127.63%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -93.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 658,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,198.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,608,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,692,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 247,604 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 901.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 484,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 435,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

