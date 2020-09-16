Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Spencer S. Lee Sells 2,143 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $494.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chemed by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

