Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $634.06

Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $634.06 and last traded at $633.08, with a volume of 2764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.55.
Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $601.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,411 shares of company stock valued at $69,581,319. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
