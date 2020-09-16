Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $101,991,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,411 shares of company stock worth $69,581,319 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $622.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $629.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.17.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

