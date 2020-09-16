Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,586.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $175.83. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

