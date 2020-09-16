Celo Price Tops $2.46 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Celo has a total market cap of $306.06 million and $5.95 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00022505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

