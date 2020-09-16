Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

