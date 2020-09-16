Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.11.
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
