Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 41,924 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 41,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $2,074,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,516,833 shares in the company, valued at $75,068,065.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.45 million, a PE ratio of 440.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

