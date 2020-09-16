Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller Sells 3,371 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 15,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,970. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

