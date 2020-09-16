Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller Sells 3,371 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 15,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,970. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The business had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
