Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,163,000 after acquiring an additional 536,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,398,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,578,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

