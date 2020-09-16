Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 125 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atmos Energy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,208,000 after purchasing an additional 121,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

ATO opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

