Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $127,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,059,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after buying an additional 199,439 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,845,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,340,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.