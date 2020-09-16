Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

CAG opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

