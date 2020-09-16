Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 938 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

