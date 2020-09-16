Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 36,651 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Exelon by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

