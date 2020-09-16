Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

