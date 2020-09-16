Captrust Financial Advisors Has $974,000 Position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clarivate Analytics were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,601,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,909,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCC opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

